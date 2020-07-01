All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3452 Continental Drive

3452 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Continental Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious 2 story home in Heritage Lakes Master Planned Gated, Guarded and Golf Course community. Beautiful lake view from master bedroom, two living, dining and breakfast down. 3 bedrooms, huge game room & Pre-wired Media room up. Spacious kitchen with island, double ovens & stainless steel appliances. 3 Car Garage, Enjoy large backyard lake view with open patio. Golf course, wonderful lazy river, swimming pool; bike paths, play area, club house, fitness center, Tennis club and Private lakes. Access to Fitness Center, Tennis club and Golf Course is included in the HOA. a MUST see and READY for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Continental Drive have any available units?
3452 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Continental Drive have?
Some of 3452 Continental Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3452 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Continental Drive offers parking.
Does 3452 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Continental Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3452 Continental Drive has a pool.
Does 3452 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 3452 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.

