3452 Continental Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

Spacious 2 story home in Heritage Lakes Master Planned Gated, Guarded and Golf Course community. Beautiful lake view from master bedroom, two living, dining and breakfast down. 3 bedrooms, huge game room & Pre-wired Media room up. Spacious kitchen with island, double ovens & stainless steel appliances. 3 Car Garage, Enjoy large backyard lake view with open patio. Golf course, wonderful lazy river, swimming pool; bike paths, play area, club house, fitness center, Tennis club and Private lakes. Access to Fitness Center, Tennis club and Golf Course is included in the HOA. a MUST see and READY for you.