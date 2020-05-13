3308 Archduke Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

2019 brand NEW house. Never lived in! Great location near Legacy, North Dallas Tollway in Frisco. The home is at the end of the building with a large yard area. Just next to the YMCA. The family room, master suite, dining room and kitchen are at the 1st floor. A large window wall illuminates the room with natural light. On the 2nd floor, a loft is located at the top of the staircase and opens into an impressive game room. The home’s secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and boast great window light and walk-in closets. The house is well equip'd with latest technologies in smart home, security, automation, appliance and energy efficiency. The community offers green belt, lake, jogging path, bike and park.