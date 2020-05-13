All apartments in Frisco
3308 Archduke Drive

3308 Archduke Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Archduke Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
2019 brand NEW house. Never lived in! Great location near Legacy, North Dallas Tollway in Frisco. The home is at the end of the building with a large yard area. Just next to the YMCA. The family room, master suite, dining room and kitchen are at the 1st floor. A large window wall illuminates the room with natural light. On the 2nd floor, a loft is located at the top of the staircase and opens into an impressive game room. The home’s secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and boast great window light and walk-in closets. The house is well equip'd with latest technologies in smart home, security, automation, appliance and energy efficiency. The community offers green belt, lake, jogging path, bike and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Archduke Drive have any available units?
3308 Archduke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Archduke Drive have?
Some of 3308 Archduke Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Archduke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Archduke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Archduke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Archduke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3308 Archduke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Archduke Drive offers parking.
Does 3308 Archduke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Archduke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Archduke Drive have a pool?
No, 3308 Archduke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Archduke Drive have accessible units?
No, 3308 Archduke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Archduke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Archduke Drive has units with dishwashers.

