3308 Archduke Drive

Amenities
2019 brand NEW house. Never lived in! Great location near Legacy, North Dallas Tollway in Frisco. The home is at the end of the building with a large yard area. Just next to the YMCA. The family room, master suite, dining room and kitchen are at the 1st floor. A large window wall illuminates the room with natural light. On the 2nd floor, a loft is located at the top of the staircase and opens into an impressive game room. The home’s secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and boast great window light and walk-in closets. The house is well equip'd with latest technologies in smart home, security, automation, appliance and energy efficiency. The community offers green belt, lake, jogging path, bike and park.