3042 Appalachian Lane

Enjoyment is yours in this SPACIOUS 4 Bed, 3 Full baths, 2 Half baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining + Game room + Media room, Covered Patio & huge Backyard. Desired FRISCO ISD schools. Bright open-living concept with beautiful wood floors & high ceilings. Kitchen has gas cook top, granite counters and large island. EXTRA large Master bedroom with sitting area, separate shower & large walk in closet. Fabulous upstairs 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths + half bath + Game room + Media room. Energy efficient with radiant barrier + ceiling fans. OUTSTANDING community with pool, playground, park, private lake & jogging path. INCLUDES Refrigerator. CONVENIENT to Shopping, Dining, Schools & Tollway. Great LOCATION. This is your NEW home