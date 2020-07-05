3030 Mcgregor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Short Term Lease Term acceptable! Month to month or 6 to 8 months. Welcome to this beautiful, Move-In Ready Home in desired West Frisco! Top-Rated Frisco ISD Schools! Hardwood Floor throughout the main living area downstairs. Designer touches and upgraded lighting fixtures. 5 Bedrooms, with 2 Bedrooms downstairs. Master and two additional bedrooms upstairs with the Game Room and Media Room. Home also features a private study, living room and a formal dining area. Convenient location close to schools, Dallas Tollway, shopping and entertainment.



Landlord will consider only a short term lease upto 8 months maximum. Renter will be responsible for all utilities and yard care.