All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3030 Mcgregor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3030 Mcgregor Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

3030 Mcgregor Drive

3030 McGregor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3030 McGregor Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Short Term Lease Term acceptable! Month to month or 6 to 8 months. Welcome to this beautiful, Move-In Ready Home in desired West Frisco! Top-Rated Frisco ISD Schools! Hardwood Floor throughout the main living area downstairs. Designer touches and upgraded lighting fixtures. 5 Bedrooms, with 2 Bedrooms downstairs. Master and two additional bedrooms upstairs with the Game Room and Media Room. Home also features a private study, living room and a formal dining area. Convenient location close to schools, Dallas Tollway, shopping and entertainment.

Landlord will consider only a short term lease upto 8 months maximum. Renter will be responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have any available units?
3030 Mcgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have?
Some of 3030 Mcgregor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Mcgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Mcgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Mcgregor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Mcgregor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Mcgregor Drive offers parking.
Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Mcgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 3030 Mcgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Mcgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Mcgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Mcgregor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District