All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2750 Greenway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2750 Greenway Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 6:59 AM

2750 Greenway Drive

2750 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2750 Greenway Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
piano room
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
piano room
pool
hot tub
media room
BACKYARD OASIS complete with outdoor living center, outstanding outdoor kitchen, and a sparkling pool and spa providing the perfect relief for hot summer days. Gorgeous Landstar home offers a grand curved staircase with wrought iron balusters, arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and unique, elegant lighting. Cooks adore the gourmet kitchen with recently painted cabinets, granite counters and open views to the family room that offers a wall of windows providing welcomed natural light. Convenient flex space off living room downstairs is an ideal space for a second office or a terrific piano room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, huge game and media room - ready for game night or your favorite flick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Greenway Drive have any available units?
2750 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 2750 Greenway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2750 Greenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2750 Greenway Drive offer parking?
No, 2750 Greenway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2750 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Greenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Greenway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2750 Greenway Drive has a pool.
Does 2750 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2750 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Greenway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District