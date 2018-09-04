2750 Greenway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities piano room pool hot tub media room

BACKYARD OASIS complete with outdoor living center, outstanding outdoor kitchen, and a sparkling pool and spa providing the perfect relief for hot summer days. Gorgeous Landstar home offers a grand curved staircase with wrought iron balusters, arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and unique, elegant lighting. Cooks adore the gourmet kitchen with recently painted cabinets, granite counters and open views to the family room that offers a wall of windows providing welcomed natural light. Convenient flex space off living room downstairs is an ideal space for a second office or a terrific piano room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, huge game and media room - ready for game night or your favorite flick!