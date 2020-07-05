All apartments in Frisco
2404 Windgate Lane
2404 Windgate Lane

2404 Windgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Windgate Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
South facing executive lease in the highly sought after The Trails of West Frisco. This updated property has beautiful hardwoods and custom travertine flooring with an open floorplan. The kitchen vents to the outside with excellent appliances. The backyard space is perfect for a summer evening and backs to the trails with mature trees, custom stone oversized patio, fireplace and more. The property is located only a short walk to the community pool, parks, tennis, ball fields, and the highly-rated elementary and middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Windgate Lane have any available units?
2404 Windgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Windgate Lane have?
Some of 2404 Windgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Windgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Windgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Windgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Windgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2404 Windgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Windgate Lane offers parking.
Does 2404 Windgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Windgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Windgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Windgate Lane has a pool.
Does 2404 Windgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 2404 Windgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Windgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Windgate Lane has units with dishwashers.

