2404 Windgate Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

South facing executive lease in the highly sought after The Trails of West Frisco. This updated property has beautiful hardwoods and custom travertine flooring with an open floorplan. The kitchen vents to the outside with excellent appliances. The backyard space is perfect for a summer evening and backs to the trails with mature trees, custom stone oversized patio, fireplace and more. The property is located only a short walk to the community pool, parks, tennis, ball fields, and the highly-rated elementary and middle schools.