Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2375 Mackinac Drive
Last updated July 2 2019

2375 Mackinac Drive

2375 Mackinac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Mackinac Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED FRISCO ISD! Fall in love with this open-concept floorplan graced with recently installed wood floors, fresh paint & soaring ceilings. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & a planning center. Host in the impressive family room offering a wall of windows that flood the home with natural light or unwind in the huge game room. End the day in the remodeled master suite complete with a frameless shower, dual extended vanities & a spacious walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the nice-sized backyard boasting an arbor covered patio or enjoy Grayhawk amenities. Great location just blocks from all schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Mackinac Drive have any available units?
2375 Mackinac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2375 Mackinac Drive have?
Some of 2375 Mackinac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 Mackinac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Mackinac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Mackinac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2375 Mackinac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2375 Mackinac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2375 Mackinac Drive offers parking.
Does 2375 Mackinac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 Mackinac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Mackinac Drive have a pool?
No, 2375 Mackinac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Mackinac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2375 Mackinac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Mackinac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 Mackinac Drive has units with dishwashers.

