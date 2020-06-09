2375 Mackinac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED FRISCO ISD! Fall in love with this open-concept floorplan graced with recently installed wood floors, fresh paint & soaring ceilings. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & a planning center. Host in the impressive family room offering a wall of windows that flood the home with natural light or unwind in the huge game room. End the day in the remodeled master suite complete with a frameless shower, dual extended vanities & a spacious walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the nice-sized backyard boasting an arbor covered patio or enjoy Grayhawk amenities. Great location just blocks from all schools.