2364 Greymoore Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, move-in-ready Stonebriar townhome in one of Frisco's MOST desirable and privately gated communities. PERFECT for families or business professionals new to the area trying to figure out where they really want to call home. This townhome is one of the few that look even better than the photos, definitely a must see! The beautifully crafted details are accentuated by floor to ceiling windows and fresh paint throughout the home. Huge living room with a brick fireplace is perfect for entertainment. Kitchen is filled with ample counter space with refrigerator INCLUDED! Bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Landlord is open to short or long term leases as well $3500 per mo for leases 6mos or less.