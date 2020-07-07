All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:38 PM

2364 Greymoore Drive

2364 Greymoore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2364 Greymoore Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, move-in-ready Stonebriar townhome in one of Frisco's MOST desirable and privately gated communities. PERFECT for families or business professionals new to the area trying to figure out where they really want to call home. This townhome is one of the few that look even better than the photos, definitely a must see! The beautifully crafted details are accentuated by floor to ceiling windows and fresh paint throughout the home. Huge living room with a brick fireplace is perfect for entertainment. Kitchen is filled with ample counter space with refrigerator INCLUDED! Bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Landlord is open to short or long term leases as well $3500 per mo for leases 6mos or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Greymoore Drive have any available units?
2364 Greymoore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 Greymoore Drive have?
Some of 2364 Greymoore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Greymoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Greymoore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Greymoore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2364 Greymoore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2364 Greymoore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2364 Greymoore Drive offers parking.
Does 2364 Greymoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 Greymoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Greymoore Drive have a pool?
No, 2364 Greymoore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2364 Greymoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2364 Greymoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Greymoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Greymoore Drive has units with dishwashers.

