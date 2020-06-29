All apartments in Frisco
2363 Stuttgart Dr
2363 Stuttgart Dr

2363 Stuttgart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Stuttgart Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

House For Lease in Frisco - NEW Vinyl Planks Flooring! Beautiful house in sought after Frisco ISD features open floor plan with 3 split bedrms, 1 study area or dining area or formal living. Spacious kitchen with island and many cabinets open to large family room. Large master bedroom with separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Enjoy the green belt in front of the house! A great house in great condition at great location with community pool.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5276523)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have any available units?
2363 Stuttgart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have?
Some of 2363 Stuttgart Dr's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Stuttgart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Stuttgart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Stuttgart Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 Stuttgart Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr offer parking?
No, 2363 Stuttgart Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Stuttgart Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2363 Stuttgart Dr has a pool.
Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have accessible units?
No, 2363 Stuttgart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Stuttgart Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Stuttgart Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

