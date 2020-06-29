2363 Stuttgart Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House For Lease in Frisco - NEW Vinyl Planks Flooring! Beautiful house in sought after Frisco ISD features open floor plan with 3 split bedrms, 1 study area or dining area or formal living. Spacious kitchen with island and many cabinets open to large family room. Large master bedroom with separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Enjoy the green belt in front of the house! A great house in great condition at great location with community pool.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE5276523)