2144 Hidalgo Lane

STUNNER in guard gated Hills of Kingwood! The Downton Abbey floor plan welcomes you in with dramatic double curved staircase! This home has room for up to 5 bedrooms, it includes 3 eating spaces, 3 living spaces, and an office area, media room and extended outdoor living space. Did we mention the guard gated neighborhood located in Frisco and nestled up in the hills? Take note of the upgraded chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite and backsplash, extra coffee bar with seating, hardwoods throughout downstairs including kitchen. Laundry is accessible from master closet for added convenience. Showstopper with it's soaring two story ceilings in living room and feeds into Hicks Elementary! Can be fully furnished.