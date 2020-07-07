All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2144 Hidalgo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2144 Hidalgo Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

2144 Hidalgo Lane

2144 Hidalgo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2144 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
STUNNER in guard gated Hills of Kingwood! The Downton Abbey floor plan welcomes you in with dramatic double curved staircase! This home has room for up to 5 bedrooms, it includes 3 eating spaces, 3 living spaces, and an office area, media room and extended outdoor living space. Did we mention the guard gated neighborhood located in Frisco and nestled up in the hills? Take note of the upgraded chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite and backsplash, extra coffee bar with seating, hardwoods throughout downstairs including kitchen. Laundry is accessible from master closet for added convenience. Showstopper with it's soaring two story ceilings in living room and feeds into Hicks Elementary! Can be fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have any available units?
2144 Hidalgo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have?
Some of 2144 Hidalgo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Hidalgo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Hidalgo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Hidalgo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Hidalgo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Hidalgo Lane offers parking.
Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Hidalgo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have a pool?
No, 2144 Hidalgo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2144 Hidalgo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Hidalgo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Hidalgo Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District