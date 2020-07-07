All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1701 Natural Bridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1701 Natural Bridge Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:33 PM

1701 Natural Bridge Drive

1701 Natural Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1701 Natural Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready, open floor plan. clean, great curb appeal and waiting for the pickiest buyer!Formal dining and sitting with soaring ceilings opens to main living area with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage for the kitchen enthusiast . Ensuite master has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet with builtin. Additional bedroom on first floor makes this perfect for the growing family . Third living and or flex space on second floor along with two more bedrooms. Entertain in the backyard on the stained concrete patio that's covered with a pergola and cooling ceiling fan with great playspace. Frisco ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have any available units?
1701 Natural Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have?
Some of 1701 Natural Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Natural Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Natural Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Natural Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Natural Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Natural Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District