1701 Natural Bridge Drive

Move-in ready, open floor plan. clean, great curb appeal and waiting for the pickiest buyer!Formal dining and sitting with soaring ceilings opens to main living area with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage for the kitchen enthusiast . Ensuite master has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet with builtin. Additional bedroom on first floor makes this perfect for the growing family . Third living and or flex space on second floor along with two more bedrooms. Entertain in the backyard on the stained concrete patio that's covered with a pergola and cooling ceiling fan with great playspace. Frisco ISD