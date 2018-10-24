All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16636 Research Drive

16636 Research Road
Location

16636 Research Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Especially for those with exquisite taste, this 1,203 sq. ft. unit features 9-foot tall ceilings that give the space an airy feel. Full of natural light, the space includes stylish, contemporary furniture youll sink into after your long day. The granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are attractive to the eye in the kitchen and make cooking an easy and enjoyable experience.

Berber carpet in the bedrooms will envelope your feet when you get out of bed. All across the unit are modern finishes that are tasteful and functional, such as the pull-out spray faucet in the kitchen, the garden style bathtub, and the washer and dryer.

The community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxury swimming pool thatll remind you of a hotel pool in Vegas, and a comfortable office center to get work done efficiently when away from job.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16636 Research Drive have any available units?
16636 Research Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 16636 Research Drive have?
Some of 16636 Research Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16636 Research Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16636 Research Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16636 Research Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16636 Research Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 16636 Research Drive offer parking?
No, 16636 Research Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16636 Research Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16636 Research Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16636 Research Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16636 Research Drive has a pool.
Does 16636 Research Drive have accessible units?
No, 16636 Research Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16636 Research Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16636 Research Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

