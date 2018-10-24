16636 Research Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Especially for those with exquisite taste, this 1,203 sq. ft. unit features 9-foot tall ceilings that give the space an airy feel. Full of natural light, the space includes stylish, contemporary furniture youll sink into after your long day. The granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are attractive to the eye in the kitchen and make cooking an easy and enjoyable experience.



Berber carpet in the bedrooms will envelope your feet when you get out of bed. All across the unit are modern finishes that are tasteful and functional, such as the pull-out spray faucet in the kitchen, the garden style bathtub, and the washer and dryer.



The community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxury swimming pool thatll remind you of a hotel pool in Vegas, and a comfortable office center to get work done efficiently when away from job.