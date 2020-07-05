1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Immaculate two story, 5 bedroom home with all the upgrades you are looking for. Recent updates include paint, carpet, wood laminate floors, quartz counter tops, oven, gas cook top and microwave. All yard maintenance and mowing included. Luxurious master suite down has private atrium with over sized marble shower, bath & closets. Open, updated gourmet kitchen with huge island, butlers pantry, and 42-in cabinets. Study and media room options, planning center, game room, smart house surround wiring, and much more! Wonderful neighborhood convenient to shopping and restaurants. This is home!