15698 Palo Pinto Drive

Frisco Heights home. This home has a wonderful layout with lots of space for your family. 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas and media room. Walk in to large formal living-dinning room with high ceilings. 1st floor family room with fireplace is open to large kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with separate shower and tub with oversize walk-in closet. 2nd floor oversize living-game room with media room. Bedrooms are very spacious and one of them could be a 2nd master. Large backyard. 2 car garage, wired and ready to connect your electric car. New floors, carpet, paint and ready to move in. Pets are case by case, 6 or 18 month lease available.