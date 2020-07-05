All apartments in Frisco
15698 Palo Pinto Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

15698 Palo Pinto Drive

15698 Palo Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15698 Palo Pinto Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Frisco Heights home. This home has a wonderful layout with lots of space for your family. 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas and media room. Walk in to large formal living-dinning room with high ceilings. 1st floor family room with fireplace is open to large kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with separate shower and tub with oversize walk-in closet. 2nd floor oversize living-game room with media room. Bedrooms are very spacious and one of them could be a 2nd master. Large backyard. 2 car garage, wired and ready to connect your electric car. New floors, carpet, paint and ready to move in. Pets are case by case, 6 or 18 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have any available units?
15698 Palo Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have?
Some of 15698 Palo Pinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15698 Palo Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15698 Palo Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15698 Palo Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive offers parking.
Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15698 Palo Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15698 Palo Pinto Drive has units with dishwashers.

