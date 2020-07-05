All apartments in Frisco
15692 Atkins Lane

15692 Atkins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15692 Atkins Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled 5bed-4baths. Community pool, parks and trails, Oversized.4 acre lot! Exceptional landscape, pool & spa paradise with outdoor living area. Home boast hardwood floors throughout the property, plantation shutters, fresh paint, new gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, Quartzsite counter tops, 8 inch baseboards throughout, soaring ceilings, custom fireplace, new built in cabinets, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, LED lights, new hardware, large master bedroom with sitting area, quartz counter tops in bathrooms. Bedroom-office has custom wood trimmed. 3 car garage. Pictures were taken with owner belongings before moving out. OWNER IS A LICENSE REAL ETATE AGENT IN THE ESTATE OF TEXAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15692 Atkins Lane have any available units?
15692 Atkins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15692 Atkins Lane have?
Some of 15692 Atkins Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15692 Atkins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15692 Atkins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15692 Atkins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15692 Atkins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15692 Atkins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15692 Atkins Lane offers parking.
Does 15692 Atkins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15692 Atkins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15692 Atkins Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15692 Atkins Lane has a pool.
Does 15692 Atkins Lane have accessible units?
No, 15692 Atkins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15692 Atkins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15692 Atkins Lane has units with dishwashers.

