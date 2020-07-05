15692 Atkins Lane

Amenities

Remodeled 5bed-4baths. Community pool, parks and trails, Oversized.4 acre lot! Exceptional landscape, pool & spa paradise with outdoor living area. Home boast hardwood floors throughout the property, plantation shutters, fresh paint, new gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, Quartzsite counter tops, 8 inch baseboards throughout, soaring ceilings, custom fireplace, new built in cabinets, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, LED lights, new hardware, large master bedroom with sitting area, quartz counter tops in bathrooms. Bedroom-office has custom wood trimmed. 3 car garage. Pictures were taken with owner belongings before moving out. OWNER IS A LICENSE REAL ETATE AGENT IN THE ESTATE OF TEXAS.