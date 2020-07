Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great one story house in Hunters Creek. Which a nice community and friendly neighborhood .amenities include 2 pools with a lazy rive hike & bike trails. Home features hardwood floor. 12 ft ceilings, crown moulding,4th bedroom with French doors can be used as a study. Nice sized kitchen with island. New neutral paint throughout. Master bedroom is huge with window seating. Backyard has arbor with electric gates.