The house is on an extra large corner lot in desirable Frisco Heights community. The open floor plan and tons of natural light create enjoyable home environment. The large private backyard with 8 feet tall fence provides a perfect space for family time and friend gathering events. Please verify the house information including measurements and schools. $1800 per month rent for 12 months lease and $1750 per month for 24 months lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15525 Western Trail have any available units?
15525 Western Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15525 Western Trail have?
Some of 15525 Western Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15525 Western Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15525 Western Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.