Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home ready for immediate occupancy! Stunning home in Stonelake Estates featuring an open floor plan, and plenty of natural light. The large, open kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets for great family gatherings or entertaining! You will find a large master suite conveniently with a huge walk-in closet, fantastic master bath including a jetted tub, separate shower. Located close to the community park, shopping and easy access to major roads! Come to see more.....