15142 Rosario Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

15142 Rosario Road

15142 Rosario Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15142 Rosario Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
RARE FIND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSE IN FRISCO! This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 study room! The main living areas of this house feature open floor plan joining the family, dinning and kitchen featuring a sizable island with eating bar! Master bedroom features bay windows, his and her vanities, and a huge walk in closet! Two more bedrooms are separated from the master and both has big walk in close. DID I mentioned the huge backyard?! come to check it out before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15142 Rosario Road have any available units?
15142 Rosario Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 15142 Rosario Road currently offering any rent specials?
15142 Rosario Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15142 Rosario Road pet-friendly?
No, 15142 Rosario Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15142 Rosario Road offer parking?
No, 15142 Rosario Road does not offer parking.
Does 15142 Rosario Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15142 Rosario Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15142 Rosario Road have a pool?
No, 15142 Rosario Road does not have a pool.
Does 15142 Rosario Road have accessible units?
No, 15142 Rosario Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15142 Rosario Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15142 Rosario Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15142 Rosario Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15142 Rosario Road does not have units with air conditioning.

