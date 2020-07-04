15142 Rosario Road

Amenities

dishwasher new construction walk in closets

RARE FIND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSE IN FRISCO! This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 study room! The main living areas of this house feature open floor plan joining the family, dinning and kitchen featuring a sizable island with eating bar! Master bedroom features bay windows, his and her vanities, and a huge walk in closet! Two more bedrooms are separated from the master and both has big walk in close. DID I mentioned the huge backyard?! come to check it out before it is gone!