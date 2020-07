1484 Bent Tree Drive

Amenities

NESTLED RIGHT NEXT TO-PHILLIPS CREEK RANCH- LOCATED IN WEST FRISCO AND SITUATED ON CORNER LOT THIS HOME BOASTS STONE ELEVATION, LIGHT, BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS, 10FT CEILINGS THROUGHOUT,LARGE KITCHEN OVER LOOKING THE LIVING AREA, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,UNDER MOUNT SINK,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH FIVE BURNER RANGE,42INCH CABINETS,TILE IN ALL WET AREAS,UPDATED FIXTURES THROUGHOUT, ART NICHES, LARGE MASTER, FRENCH DOORS TO BATH FEATURING HIS & HER SINKS, SEPERATE TUB SHOWER WITH GLASS BLOCK--COMMUNITY POOL--PARK AND SPLASH PAD, BOARD ON BOARD CEDAR FENCE ---EXCELLENT LOCATION AND FEEDS TO FRISCO ISD!