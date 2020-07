Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning 5 bedrooms home in Excellent Frisco ISD. Real hardwood flooring, granite counters, large covered patio, spacious bedrooms. Enter to soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus study and gameroom. Two beds and two full baths down. Downstairs 2nd bedroom is wired for and can be used as a MEDIA ROOM. Spacious backyard. You will love this home!