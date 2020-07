Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors fireplace game room media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Pristine dream home in THE TRAILS. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout most of downstairs. Plantation shutters. Two staircases. Master with fireplace & jetted tub, study & second bed down. Island kitchen with SS appliances. Fridge remains. Granite counters & rich cabinetry overlook two story den with soaring fireplace mantel & built-ins. Game room, sunken media room with projector & screen, & three beds + two Pullman baths up. Outdoor living!