14138 Badlands Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:46 PM

14138 Badlands Drive

14138 Badlands Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14138 Badlands Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
FABULOUS 3 bdrms with study or 4 bdrm Executive home in sought after Frisco* Just the right sq footage for that easy lifestyle with all the luxury of high end home* Move right in and enjoy the Willow Bay community and its beautiful pool and greenbelts*close to schools, shopping and all the sports complexes Frisco offers*Wood floors, luxurious granite, stainless appliances and so much more*Split bdrooms, study, open kitchen & family area with beautiful stone frplc*Washer, dryer and Kitchen Refrigerator are included in lease price....BETTER HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14138 Badlands Drive have any available units?
14138 Badlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14138 Badlands Drive have?
Some of 14138 Badlands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14138 Badlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14138 Badlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14138 Badlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14138 Badlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14138 Badlands Drive offer parking?
No, 14138 Badlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14138 Badlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14138 Badlands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14138 Badlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14138 Badlands Drive has a pool.
Does 14138 Badlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 14138 Badlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14138 Badlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14138 Badlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

