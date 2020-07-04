14138 Badlands Drive

Amenities
FABULOUS 3 bdrms with study or 4 bdrm Executive home in sought after Frisco* Just the right sq footage for that easy lifestyle with all the luxury of high end home* Move right in and enjoy the Willow Bay community and its beautiful pool and greenbelts*close to schools, shopping and all the sports complexes Frisco offers*Wood floors, luxurious granite, stainless appliances and so much more*Split bdrooms, study, open kitchen & family area with beautiful stone frplc*Washer, dryer and Kitchen Refrigerator are included in lease price....BETTER HURRY!