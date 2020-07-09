13931 Pomegranate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous North facing 1.5 Story with 3 Car Tandem in highly sought Arbors of Willow Bay on a huge 70 X 126 ft lot in Frisco ISD .3 bedrooms and study down stairs Fourth bedroom and game room upstairs.Lots

of Gorgeous upgrades including Wood floor in the entry way, family room and Hallway to the bedrooms.

Stunning eat in kitchen with gas cook top, eat in island, Granite counter tops,Knotty Alder cabinets and is open to large family room and Breakfast area. Elementary, Middle school and High school in walkable distance. Also available for lease at $2650 per month