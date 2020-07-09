All apartments in Frisco
13931 Pomegranate Drive

Location

13931 Pomegranate Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous North facing 1.5 Story with 3 Car Tandem in highly sought Arbors of Willow Bay on a huge 70 X 126 ft lot in Frisco ISD .3 bedrooms and study down stairs Fourth bedroom and game room upstairs.Lots
of Gorgeous upgrades including Wood floor in the entry way, family room and Hallway to the bedrooms.
Stunning eat in kitchen with gas cook top, eat in island, Granite counter tops,Knotty Alder cabinets and is open to large family room and Breakfast area. Elementary, Middle school and High school in walkable distance. Also available for lease at $2650 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have any available units?
13931 Pomegranate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have?
Some of 13931 Pomegranate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13931 Pomegranate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13931 Pomegranate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13931 Pomegranate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13931 Pomegranate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13931 Pomegranate Drive offers parking.
Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13931 Pomegranate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have a pool?
No, 13931 Pomegranate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have accessible units?
No, 13931 Pomegranate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13931 Pomegranate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13931 Pomegranate Drive has units with dishwashers.

