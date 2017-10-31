13707 El Toro Road

Amenities
AVAL NOW FOR SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LEASE. EAST Facing, 1.5 story home on oversized corner lot with duel master in a master plan Miramonte community. WALKABLE TO NEW ELEMENTARY, Middle School and Community Center with Pools, gardens, pond and walking trail!! 4 bed, 3 bath, study, formal dining room, covered patio, and 3 car tandem garage. home features a stunning open concept with vaulted ceilings in family room, chef's kitchen with large breakfast bar, built-in stainless-steel appliances, pot and pan drawers, granite counter tops, and large walk in pantry, gorgeous hard wood floors throughout downstair, HUGE walk in closet in master suite. **New Roof, new gutters and fence staining Sept 2019!**