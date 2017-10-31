All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13707 El Toro Road
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:55 AM

13707 El Toro Road

13707 El Toro Road · No Longer Available
Location

13707 El Toro Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
AVAL NOW FOR SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LEASE. EAST Facing, 1.5 story home on oversized corner lot with duel master in a master plan Miramonte community. WALKABLE TO NEW ELEMENTARY, Middle School and Community Center with Pools, gardens, pond and walking trail!! 4 bed, 3 bath, study, formal dining room, covered patio, and 3 car tandem garage. home features a stunning open concept with vaulted ceilings in family room, chef's kitchen with large breakfast bar, built-in stainless-steel appliances, pot and pan drawers, granite counter tops, and large walk in pantry, gorgeous hard wood floors throughout downstair, HUGE walk in closet in master suite. **New Roof, new gutters and fence staining Sept 2019!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 El Toro Road have any available units?
13707 El Toro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13707 El Toro Road have?
Some of 13707 El Toro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 El Toro Road currently offering any rent specials?
13707 El Toro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 El Toro Road pet-friendly?
No, 13707 El Toro Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13707 El Toro Road offer parking?
Yes, 13707 El Toro Road offers parking.
Does 13707 El Toro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 El Toro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 El Toro Road have a pool?
Yes, 13707 El Toro Road has a pool.
Does 13707 El Toro Road have accessible units?
No, 13707 El Toro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 El Toro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13707 El Toro Road has units with dishwashers.

