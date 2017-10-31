13707 El Toro Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

AVAL NOW FOR SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LEASE. EAST Facing, 1.5 story home on oversized corner lot with duel master in a master plan Miramonte community. WALKABLE TO NEW ELEMENTARY, Middle School and Community Center with Pools, gardens, pond and walking trail!! 4 bed, 3 bath, study, formal dining room, covered patio, and 3 car tandem garage. home features a stunning open concept with vaulted ceilings in family room, chef's kitchen with large breakfast bar, built-in stainless-steel appliances, pot and pan drawers, granite counter tops, and large walk in pantry, gorgeous hard wood floors throughout downstair, HUGE walk in closet in master suite. **New Roof, new gutters and fence staining Sept 2019!**