Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BETTER THAN NEW ONE STORY WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND TONS OF UPGRADES! OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE, INCLUDING BUTLERS PANTRY, SS OVEN, MICROWAVE, GAS COOK TOP AND LARGE BREAKFAST BAR WITH SEATING. FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE BACKYARD, HAS A FIREPLACE AND HARD WOOD FLOORING. SPLIT MASTER SUITE WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. TWO BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATH ROOM. GREAT STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS AND POWDER BATH!