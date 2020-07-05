All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13463 Four Willows Drive

13463 Four Willows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13463 Four Willows Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning home in exemplary Frisco ISD. Gorgeous wood floors throughout living area & master bedroom. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & gas cook top. Master retreat offers dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans & walk-in closets in all guest bedrooms. Upstairs game-room w full bathroom. Covered patio leads to backyard with new privacy fence. Amenities include 2 swimming pool areas, kiddie pool, spray park, playground, & hiking-biking trail that leads to the City of Frisco's future 75 acre Northeast Community Park. Easy access to tollway & highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13463 Four Willows Drive have any available units?
13463 Four Willows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13463 Four Willows Drive have?
Some of 13463 Four Willows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13463 Four Willows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13463 Four Willows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13463 Four Willows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13463 Four Willows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13463 Four Willows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13463 Four Willows Drive offers parking.
Does 13463 Four Willows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13463 Four Willows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13463 Four Willows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13463 Four Willows Drive has a pool.
Does 13463 Four Willows Drive have accessible units?
No, 13463 Four Willows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13463 Four Willows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13463 Four Willows Drive has units with dishwashers.

