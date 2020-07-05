13463 Four Willows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning home in exemplary Frisco ISD. Gorgeous wood floors throughout living area & master bedroom. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & gas cook top. Master retreat offers dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans & walk-in closets in all guest bedrooms. Upstairs game-room w full bathroom. Covered patio leads to backyard with new privacy fence. Amenities include 2 swimming pool areas, kiddie pool, spray park, playground, & hiking-biking trail that leads to the City of Frisco's future 75 acre Northeast Community Park. Easy access to tollway & highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations.