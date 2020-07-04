All apartments in Frisco
13336 Roadster Drive

13336 Roadster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13336 Roadster Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
All 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms down and a huge game room with half bathroom up. Fresh paint throughout! Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2in blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in family room. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms have carpet and walk-in closets. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, granite and dual sinks. Outside has sprinkler system, fenced backyard and open patio. Grayhawk HOA amenities include a community pool, park and playground. Landlord pays for the HOA, while tenant enjoys all of the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13336 Roadster Drive have any available units?
13336 Roadster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13336 Roadster Drive have?
Some of 13336 Roadster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13336 Roadster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13336 Roadster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13336 Roadster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13336 Roadster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13336 Roadster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13336 Roadster Drive offers parking.
Does 13336 Roadster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13336 Roadster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13336 Roadster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13336 Roadster Drive has a pool.
Does 13336 Roadster Drive have accessible units?
No, 13336 Roadster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13336 Roadster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13336 Roadster Drive has units with dishwashers.

