13336 Roadster Drive

All 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms down and a huge game room with half bathroom up. Fresh paint throughout! Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2in blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in family room. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms have carpet and walk-in closets. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, granite and dual sinks. Outside has sprinkler system, fenced backyard and open patio. Grayhawk HOA amenities include a community pool, park and playground. Landlord pays for the HOA, while tenant enjoys all of the amenities.