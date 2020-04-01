All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 Spirit Falls Drive

1327 Spirit Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Spirit Falls Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular 4 bedroom home in Grayhawk Subdivision. Walk in to Split formals. Large family room with fireplace, open to breakfast nook and large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and large walk-in pantry. Huge master retreat with sitting area & bay windows, bath features dual vanities, garden tub, oversize shower with bench and walk-in closet. Second floor oversize living-game room flanked by large bedrooms. Spacious utility room. Private backyard with 8 ft. fence and electric gate. This community offer multiple pools, walking trails and more. Walking distance from pool, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have any available units?
1327 Spirit Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have?
Some of 1327 Spirit Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Spirit Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Spirit Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Spirit Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Spirit Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Spirit Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

