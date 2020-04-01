1327 Spirit Falls Drive

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom home in Grayhawk Subdivision. Walk in to Split formals. Large family room with fireplace, open to breakfast nook and large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and large walk-in pantry. Huge master retreat with sitting area & bay windows, bath features dual vanities, garden tub, oversize shower with bench and walk-in closet. Second floor oversize living-game room flanked by large bedrooms. Spacious utility room. Private backyard with 8 ft. fence and electric gate. This community offer multiple pools, walking trails and more. Walking distance from pool, schools and parks.