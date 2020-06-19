13258 Dolomite Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Stunning and luxurious home in gated community offering community resort style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, basketball court, soccer fields, dog park, playgrounds and parks for children! This home has it all: 2 Master Suites, 1 up and 1 down, for a total of 5 bedrooms each with their own private bathroom; study with French doors; game room; and media room. 1 secondary bedroom down and 2 up. Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and appliances, gas cooktop, & Granite counter tops with lrg breakfast bar. You will find gorgeous hardwoods in all rooms and living areas with tile in wet areas. Carpet only in media rm. Grand wrought iron, winding staircase welcomes you into this exquisite, high-end home.