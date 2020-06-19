All apartments in Frisco
13258 Dolomite Drive
13258 Dolomite Drive

13258 Dolomite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13258 Dolomite Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning and luxurious home in gated community offering community resort style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, basketball court, soccer fields, dog park, playgrounds and parks for children! This home has it all: 2 Master Suites, 1 up and 1 down, for a total of 5 bedrooms each with their own private bathroom; study with French doors; game room; and media room. 1 secondary bedroom down and 2 up. Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and appliances, gas cooktop, & Granite counter tops with lrg breakfast bar. You will find gorgeous hardwoods in all rooms and living areas with tile in wet areas. Carpet only in media rm. Grand wrought iron, winding staircase welcomes you into this exquisite, high-end home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13258 Dolomite Drive have any available units?
13258 Dolomite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13258 Dolomite Drive have?
Some of 13258 Dolomite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13258 Dolomite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13258 Dolomite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13258 Dolomite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13258 Dolomite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13258 Dolomite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13258 Dolomite Drive offers parking.
Does 13258 Dolomite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13258 Dolomite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13258 Dolomite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13258 Dolomite Drive has a pool.
Does 13258 Dolomite Drive have accessible units?
No, 13258 Dolomite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13258 Dolomite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13258 Dolomite Drive has units with dishwashers.

