13146 Minnow Way

House was painted last year, move in ready, 1 story home with covered front porch. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garages. Large family room with wood burning fireplace and surround sound flush wall speakers. The L shape kitchen features black appliances and breakfast nook area. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower & tub, also includes dual sinks. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Yard maintenance made easy with automated sprinkler system. House also includes an alarm system ready for monitoring. Access to green belt and jogging trails is just down the street. Exemplary Frisco schools, served by Tadlock Elementary, Maus Middle School and Heritage High.