All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13146 Minnow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13146 Minnow Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:01 AM

13146 Minnow Way

13146 Minnow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13146 Minnow Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
House was painted last year, move in ready, 1 story home with covered front porch. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garages. Large family room with wood burning fireplace and surround sound flush wall speakers. The L shape kitchen features black appliances and breakfast nook area. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower & tub, also includes dual sinks. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Yard maintenance made easy with automated sprinkler system. House also includes an alarm system ready for monitoring. Access to green belt and jogging trails is just down the street. Exemplary Frisco schools, served by Tadlock Elementary, Maus Middle School and Heritage High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13146 Minnow Way have any available units?
13146 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13146 Minnow Way have?
Some of 13146 Minnow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13146 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
13146 Minnow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13146 Minnow Way pet-friendly?
No, 13146 Minnow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13146 Minnow Way offer parking?
Yes, 13146 Minnow Way offers parking.
Does 13146 Minnow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13146 Minnow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13146 Minnow Way have a pool?
No, 13146 Minnow Way does not have a pool.
Does 13146 Minnow Way have accessible units?
No, 13146 Minnow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13146 Minnow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13146 Minnow Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District