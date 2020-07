Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated with new carpet and paint throughout, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan, 3rd bedroom can be used as office-den. Spacious Living area open to large kitchen, comes with side by side refrigerator. The large backyard backs up to wooded area and home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Stop by today to tour this home, it won't last long.