13103 Ambrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

***WELCOME TO DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE OF PRESTON IN FRISCO*** Fantastic lease home ready to go! This one will not last with all that it offers. **OVER 2,300 SQ FT** with a **LARGE FENCED BACK YARD** Great curb appeal will leave you wanting to see more. Close to everything, dinning, shopping, DNT and more. Home boasts 3BD, 2.1 BTHS with three living areas and dinning area. Has upgraded kitchen cabinets which opens to family room with fireplace. Upstairs you have large master bedroom retreat with full bath and large WIC. Large game room with two bedrooms and hall bath. Hurry to see this wonderful home. Home is also for sale.