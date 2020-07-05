All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

13103 Ambrose Drive

13103 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13103 Ambrose Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
***WELCOME TO DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE OF PRESTON IN FRISCO*** Fantastic lease home ready to go! This one will not last with all that it offers. **OVER 2,300 SQ FT** with a **LARGE FENCED BACK YARD** Great curb appeal will leave you wanting to see more. Close to everything, dinning, shopping, DNT and more. Home boasts 3BD, 2.1 BTHS with three living areas and dinning area. Has upgraded kitchen cabinets which opens to family room with fireplace. Upstairs you have large master bedroom retreat with full bath and large WIC. Large game room with two bedrooms and hall bath. Hurry to see this wonderful home. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13103 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
13103 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13103 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 13103 Ambrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13103 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13103 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13103 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13103 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13103 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13103 Ambrose Drive offers parking.
Does 13103 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13103 Ambrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13103 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 13103 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13103 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 13103 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13103 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13103 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

