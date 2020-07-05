All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:53 AM

13065 Barbarosa Drive

13065 Barbarosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13065 Barbarosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in great condition in the Frisco ISD ! Fresh paint inside and out. Master bedroom is split for secondary rooms. Open concept floor plan where kitchen looks into family area.
Replaced all flooring and paint inside and out last year.Landlord prefers No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have any available units?
13065 Barbarosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have?
Some of 13065 Barbarosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13065 Barbarosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13065 Barbarosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13065 Barbarosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13065 Barbarosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13065 Barbarosa Drive offers parking.
Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13065 Barbarosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have a pool?
No, 13065 Barbarosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 13065 Barbarosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13065 Barbarosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13065 Barbarosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

