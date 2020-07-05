13065 Barbarosa Drive

Cute home in great condition in the Frisco ISD ! Fresh paint inside and out. Master bedroom is split for secondary rooms. Open concept floor plan where kitchen looks into family area. Replaced all flooring and paint inside and out last year.Landlord prefers No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
