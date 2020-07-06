12954 Michelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 2 story with 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath home. Large Master Bedroom down and 4 Large Bedrooms upstairs which also includes a Game Room. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This Beautiful Home has been re-painted inside with brand new carpet throughout home. Wood Burning Fireplace and Large Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Refrigerator and washer and dryer. Enjoy a Great back yard with a well maintained privacy fence. Be a part of the Exemplary Frisco ISD Schools !! This home is in a quiet and respected neighborhood that is Convenient to Neighborhood shopping access. Come take a look at this spot on Super Clean property!