12954 Michelle Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:22 AM

12954 Michelle Drive

12954 Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12954 Michelle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story with 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath home. Large Master Bedroom down and 4 Large Bedrooms upstairs which also includes a Game Room. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This Beautiful Home has been re-painted inside with brand new carpet throughout home. Wood Burning Fireplace and Large Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Refrigerator and washer and dryer. Enjoy a Great back yard with a well maintained privacy fence. Be a part of the Exemplary Frisco ISD Schools !! This home is in a quiet and respected neighborhood that is Convenient to Neighborhood shopping access. Come take a look at this spot on Super Clean property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12954 Michelle Drive have any available units?
12954 Michelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12954 Michelle Drive have?
Some of 12954 Michelle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12954 Michelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12954 Michelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12954 Michelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12954 Michelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12954 Michelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12954 Michelle Drive offers parking.
Does 12954 Michelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12954 Michelle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12954 Michelle Drive have a pool?
No, 12954 Michelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12954 Michelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 12954 Michelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12954 Michelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12954 Michelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

