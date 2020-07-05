All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12532 Littlefield Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:01 AM

12532 Littlefield Drive

12532 Littlefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12532 Littlefield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
5 STAR NEIGHBORHOOD PANTHER CREEK ESTATES - Come take a look at this beautiful 5 bedroom home which has an open kitchen that overlooks the living area. Warm wood floors through out the first floor, Large master suite located downstairs, upstairs has a game room with lots of room to entertain your family and friends. Relax at the community pool, enjoy the park and playground near by. Walking distance to the highly regarded Frisco ISD. Plenty to do with restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 Littlefield Drive have any available units?
12532 Littlefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 Littlefield Drive have?
Some of 12532 Littlefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 Littlefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12532 Littlefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 Littlefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12532 Littlefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12532 Littlefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12532 Littlefield Drive offers parking.
Does 12532 Littlefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 Littlefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 Littlefield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12532 Littlefield Drive has a pool.
Does 12532 Littlefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 12532 Littlefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 Littlefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12532 Littlefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

