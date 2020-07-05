12532 Littlefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

5 STAR NEIGHBORHOOD PANTHER CREEK ESTATES - Come take a look at this beautiful 5 bedroom home which has an open kitchen that overlooks the living area. Warm wood floors through out the first floor, Large master suite located downstairs, upstairs has a game room with lots of room to entertain your family and friends. Relax at the community pool, enjoy the park and playground near by. Walking distance to the highly regarded Frisco ISD. Plenty to do with restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.