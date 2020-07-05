12507 Rosedown Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FRESHLY PAINTED in FRISCO ISD!!!!! Beautiful two story house located in Frisco surrounded by top rated schools. This corner lot house has great floor plan with new granite counters and several blinds. It has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Open concept kitchen has nice natural light with an island providing bar seating and opening up to the large living room. Entry has wood floors extended throughout the living and carpets in bedrooms. All rooms are located in upstairs where as an extra room in downstairs can be used as guest, kid bedroom or closed study. Large sized backyard has maintained nicely and secured with wooden fence.