Frisco, TX
12457 Jules Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:46 AM

12457 Jules Drive

12457 Jules Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12457 Jules Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous, east-facing two-story Beazer home in highly sought after Frisco ISD neighborhood. Walking distance to Market Street, Target, Best Buy, Costco and Trent Middle School you can't beat the accessibility. The downstairs has a study, formal dining, half bath, large kitchen with island open to the living area. Master suite has an attached bathroom with a separate shower & tub with a large walk-in closet. Home has hardwood floors throughout first floor living & kitchen area. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms , a loft, a media room and 2 full baths all with updated carpet. The rear patio has a gorgeous pergola, great for entertaining. As well it has a 3 car garage with plenty of space for storage and your vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12457 Jules Drive have any available units?
12457 Jules Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12457 Jules Drive have?
Some of 12457 Jules Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12457 Jules Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12457 Jules Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12457 Jules Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12457 Jules Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12457 Jules Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12457 Jules Drive offers parking.
Does 12457 Jules Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12457 Jules Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12457 Jules Drive have a pool?
No, 12457 Jules Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12457 Jules Drive have accessible units?
No, 12457 Jules Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12457 Jules Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12457 Jules Drive has units with dishwashers.

