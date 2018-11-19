12457 Jules Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous, east-facing two-story Beazer home in highly sought after Frisco ISD neighborhood. Walking distance to Market Street, Target, Best Buy, Costco and Trent Middle School you can't beat the accessibility. The downstairs has a study, formal dining, half bath, large kitchen with island open to the living area. Master suite has an attached bathroom with a separate shower & tub with a large walk-in closet. Home has hardwood floors throughout first floor living & kitchen area. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms , a loft, a media room and 2 full baths all with updated carpet. The rear patio has a gorgeous pergola, great for entertaining. As well it has a 3 car garage with plenty of space for storage and your vehicles.