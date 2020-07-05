All apartments in Frisco
12297 Peak Circle
12297 Peak Circle

12297 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12297 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home for Lease with SS Appliances, Gas Cooktops, Granite, Gas Fireplace. Huge Laundry Room that Doubles as a Mud Room. The Back Yard is an Entertainers Dream With Huge Back Porch Addition Completely Covered by a Custom Pergola. 8 Foot Board on Board Fenced in Backyard. Hardwood Floors. Closet Space Galore. Sprinkler System. Extremely Convenient to 121, 380, Toll Road. This Floorplan Offers an Eat In Kitchen Plus Dining Room. Floorplan also Offers all 3:Family Room, Living Room Downstairs and Game Room Upstairs! Outstanding Condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12297 Peak Circle have any available units?
12297 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12297 Peak Circle have?
Some of 12297 Peak Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12297 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12297 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12297 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12297 Peak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12297 Peak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12297 Peak Circle offers parking.
Does 12297 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12297 Peak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12297 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12297 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12297 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12297 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12297 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12297 Peak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

