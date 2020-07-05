12297 Peak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home for Lease with SS Appliances, Gas Cooktops, Granite, Gas Fireplace. Huge Laundry Room that Doubles as a Mud Room. The Back Yard is an Entertainers Dream With Huge Back Porch Addition Completely Covered by a Custom Pergola. 8 Foot Board on Board Fenced in Backyard. Hardwood Floors. Closet Space Galore. Sprinkler System. Extremely Convenient to 121, 380, Toll Road. This Floorplan Offers an Eat In Kitchen Plus Dining Room. Floorplan also Offers all 3:Family Room, Living Room Downstairs and Game Room Upstairs! Outstanding Condition!