Ready to move in by June. Upgraded 3-2-2 well maintained and within walking distance to beautiful tree lined Shepherds Glen Park and Playground, Parkway Hike and Bike Trail and all 3 exemplary FISD elementary, middle and high schools. Granite Kitchen counters and island, backsplash tile, gas range, upgrade lighting, laminate wood, ceramic tile and carpet floors, raised ceilings, 4 ceiling fans, faux wood blinds throughout, sprinkler system, outdoor entertainment patio with grill area. Spacious floor plan. Large Master Suite with separate shower. 2 Dining and 2 Living Areas. Gas starter Wood Burning Fireplace. Separate Utility Room

Please don't call list agent, please get agent to show the property via CSS