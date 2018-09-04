All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

12262 PEAK Circle

12262 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12262 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
Ready to move in by June. Upgraded 3-2-2 well maintained and within walking distance to beautiful tree lined Shepherds Glen Park and Playground, Parkway Hike and Bike Trail and all 3 exemplary FISD elementary, middle and high schools. Granite Kitchen counters and island, backsplash tile, gas range, upgrade lighting, laminate wood, ceramic tile and carpet floors, raised ceilings, 4 ceiling fans, faux wood blinds throughout, sprinkler system, outdoor entertainment patio with grill area. Spacious floor plan. Large Master Suite with separate shower. 2 Dining and 2 Living Areas. Gas starter Wood Burning Fireplace. Separate Utility Room
Please don't call list agent, please get agent to show the property via CSS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12262 PEAK Circle have any available units?
12262 PEAK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12262 PEAK Circle have?
Some of 12262 PEAK Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12262 PEAK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12262 PEAK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12262 PEAK Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12262 PEAK Circle offer parking?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12262 PEAK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12262 PEAK Circle have a pool?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12262 PEAK Circle have accessible units?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12262 PEAK Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12262 PEAK Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

