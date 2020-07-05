12261 Cajun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just updated! Great floor plan with spacious rooms. Huge family room with gas-log corner fireplace.Separate formal dinning, great kitchen with island & lots of counter space. March 2019 updates include: Fresh paint inside & out, beautiful all new flooring-engineered hardwood in hallways, livings areas & bedrooms, tile in kitchen, brfst, baths & laundry. Re-built master shower with Frameless glass enclosure. Home has solar screens & 2014 heavy duty roof with 50 year rated shingles. Gas water heater replaced in Oct. 2018. Home has security system, sprinkler system, large open patio in the private backyard. Washer and Dryer included.