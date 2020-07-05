All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12261 Cajun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12261 Cajun Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:17 AM

12261 Cajun Drive

12261 Cajun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12261 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just updated! Great floor plan with spacious rooms. Huge family room with gas-log corner fireplace.Separate formal dinning, great kitchen with island & lots of counter space. March 2019 updates include: Fresh paint inside & out, beautiful all new flooring-engineered hardwood in hallways, livings areas & bedrooms, tile in kitchen, brfst, baths & laundry. Re-built master shower with Frameless glass enclosure. Home has solar screens & 2014 heavy duty roof with 50 year rated shingles. Gas water heater replaced in Oct. 2018. Home has security system, sprinkler system, large open patio in the private backyard. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12261 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12261 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12261 Cajun Drive have?
Some of 12261 Cajun Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12261 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12261 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12261 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12261 Cajun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12261 Cajun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12261 Cajun Drive offers parking.
Does 12261 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12261 Cajun Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12261 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12261 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12261 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12261 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12261 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12261 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District