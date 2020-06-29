All apartments in Frisco
12216 Biloxi Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:11 AM

12216 Biloxi Drive

12216 Biloxi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12216 Biloxi Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Adorable single story home located in Plantation Resort. This location is in demand with it's close access to shopping and restaurants, exemplary Frisco ISD schools and the community's many amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts and a public golf course! This terrific home features landscaping with an outdoor covered living area complete with fans. The kitchen offers SS appliances, island, breakfast bar, granite countertops with stone and tile backsplash, window seating in the breakfast nook and lots of black distressed cabinets. Spacious living area with natural light and tiled fireplace is off of kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 Biloxi Drive have any available units?
12216 Biloxi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12216 Biloxi Drive have?
Some of 12216 Biloxi Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 Biloxi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12216 Biloxi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 Biloxi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12216 Biloxi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12216 Biloxi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12216 Biloxi Drive offers parking.
Does 12216 Biloxi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12216 Biloxi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 Biloxi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12216 Biloxi Drive has a pool.
Does 12216 Biloxi Drive have accessible units?
No, 12216 Biloxi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 Biloxi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12216 Biloxi Drive has units with dishwashers.

