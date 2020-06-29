12216 Biloxi Drive

Amenities

Adorable single story home located in Plantation Resort. This location is in demand with it's close access to shopping and restaurants, exemplary Frisco ISD schools and the community's many amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts and a public golf course! This terrific home features landscaping with an outdoor covered living area complete with fans. The kitchen offers SS appliances, island, breakfast bar, granite countertops with stone and tile backsplash, window seating in the breakfast nook and lots of black distressed cabinets. Spacious living area with natural light and tiled fireplace is off of kitchen.