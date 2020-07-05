All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 31 2020

12211 Peak Circle

12211 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12211 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint little 3-bd home is perfect for someone who is looking for a relatively newer property in Frisco w Frisco schools to rent. Open floorplan. Laminate wood floor throughout. Newly installed Granite countertops in kitchen, master bath & hall bath and white subway tile backsplash. Neutral color paint. Kitchen opens to bfast nook & family rm. Gas cooktop. Fireplace in family room. Covered patio in backyard. Walkable distance to school, trails & splash park. Conveniently located off Coit and minutes to SH121. Exemplary Frisco schools. Ready for move in early July. One small pet allowed on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 Peak Circle have any available units?
12211 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 Peak Circle have?
Some of 12211 Peak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12211 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 Peak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12211 Peak Circle offer parking?
No, 12211 Peak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12211 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 Peak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12211 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12211 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12211 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12211 Peak Circle has units with dishwashers.

