12211 Peak Circle

This quaint little 3-bd home is perfect for someone who is looking for a relatively newer property in Frisco w Frisco schools to rent. Open floorplan. Laminate wood floor throughout. Newly installed Granite countertops in kitchen, master bath & hall bath and white subway tile backsplash. Neutral color paint. Kitchen opens to bfast nook & family rm. Gas cooktop. Fireplace in family room. Covered patio in backyard. Walkable distance to school, trails & splash park. Conveniently located off Coit and minutes to SH121. Exemplary Frisco schools. Ready for move in early July. One small pet allowed on case-by-case basis.