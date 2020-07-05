1200 Hazel Green Dr

Amenities

Stunning 5 bedroom property in Gray Hawk. Inviting entry opens to gorgeous formal dining and living space and study with french doors. Huge kitchen with butlers pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island opens to large living area with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Beautiful dark wood floors, tile and bright neutral paint tones throughout main living areas. Tray ceiling detail featured in the master, study and formal dining. Master bedroom plus optional study downstairs. 3 bedrooms plus large loft space-game room upstairs. Spacious and fenced backyard,with patio.