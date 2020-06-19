11945 Henderson Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous home with a fantastic floor plan in a master planned community. Loaded with upgrades, granite countertops, chef’s island, gas cooktop, private study with French doors could be used as 4th bedroom located downstairs next to a full bathroom. Loft, large game room, private media room upstairs. Great backyard with patio and new cedar board on board fence. Community has parks, playground, jogging trail, pool and highly rated Frisco ISD schools. Home is walking distance to schools and Bob White Park.