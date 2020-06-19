All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

11945 Henderson Drive

11945 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11945 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
Gorgeous home with a fantastic floor plan in a master planned community. Loaded with upgrades, granite countertops, chef’s island, gas cooktop, private study with French doors could be used as 4th bedroom located downstairs next to a full bathroom. Loft, large game room, private media room upstairs. Great backyard with patio and new cedar board on board fence. Community has parks, playground, jogging trail, pool and highly rated Frisco ISD schools. Home is walking distance to schools and Bob White Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11945 Henderson Drive have any available units?
11945 Henderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11945 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 11945 Henderson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11945 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11945 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11945 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11945 Henderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11945 Henderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11945 Henderson Drive offers parking.
Does 11945 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11945 Henderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11945 Henderson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11945 Henderson Drive has a pool.
Does 11945 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 11945 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11945 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11945 Henderson Drive has units with dishwashers.

