11816 Canoe Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATED, COZY, LIGHT & BRIGHT 1-STORY HOME IN EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS & 1 LIVING AREA. NEW PAINT INSIDE & OUTSIDE, NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK & CERAMIC TILES FLOORING THROUGHOUT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED BATH & WI CLOSET. 2 SECONDARY SPECIOUS BEDROOMS WITH CLOSETS. BIG BACKYARD. FANS, BLINDS, CUSTOM PAINT, ATTACHED GARAGE, COMMUNITY POOL & MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING!! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! HURRY IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!