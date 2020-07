Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Elegant open-floor-plan home at highly desired location in great Frisco ISD features 3 spacious beds. Hardwood in family, formal dining and master. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, island, breakfast nook next to bay windows for natural light, ss appliances, gas cooktop, open to family room. Corner lot with great landscaping offers a covered deck area and cedar arbor for entertainment. Close to schools, parks and pool!! Hurry, this one won't last!