11638 HENDERSON Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage

Bright two story high ceiling in all living area house in prestigious Panther Creek Estates. Open floor plan with wood floor covered family room, living and dining rooms. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops with stainless steel ovens and gas cook top. Ceramic tile in kitchen, nook and all wet area. 2 inch wood blind. Back yard with iron fence to greenbelt. Walking distance to community pool, park and basketball field. Master bedroom down, 3 bedroom with large game room up. New Berber carpet, fresh interior paint. Ready to move in.