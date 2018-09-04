11504 Sadie Street

Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Sought Gated Community of Shores at Hidden Coves! Enjoy the beautiful landscaping upon arrival and the stone attributes on the exterior of the home! This home features a welcoming entrance w formal dining on the left and decorative lighting. Kitchen hosts granite counters, SS appliances and dark wood cabinets. The living area has decorative wood burning fireplace and plush carpeting. Large master bedroom split. Master bath has dark wood vanity, garden tub, glass stand alone shower and large WIC w built-in. Additional living area located on second level. Spacious guest bedrooms w WIC. Little Elm ISD.