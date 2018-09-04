All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 15 2019

11504 Sadie Street

11504 Sadie St · No Longer Available
Location

11504 Sadie St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Sought Gated Community of Shores at Hidden Coves! Enjoy the beautiful landscaping upon arrival and the stone attributes on the exterior of the home! This home features a welcoming entrance w formal dining on the left and decorative lighting. Kitchen hosts granite counters, SS appliances and dark wood cabinets. The living area has decorative wood burning fireplace and plush carpeting. Large master bedroom split. Master bath has dark wood vanity, garden tub, glass stand alone shower and large WIC w built-in. Additional living area located on second level. Spacious guest bedrooms w WIC. Little Elm ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 Sadie Street have any available units?
11504 Sadie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11504 Sadie Street have?
Some of 11504 Sadie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 Sadie Street currently offering any rent specials?
11504 Sadie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 Sadie Street pet-friendly?
No, 11504 Sadie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11504 Sadie Street offer parking?
Yes, 11504 Sadie Street offers parking.
Does 11504 Sadie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 Sadie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 Sadie Street have a pool?
No, 11504 Sadie Street does not have a pool.
Does 11504 Sadie Street have accessible units?
No, 11504 Sadie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 Sadie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11504 Sadie Street has units with dishwashers.

