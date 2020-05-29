11484 Henderson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to Frisco ISD, home of Top A Rated schools!! This gorgeous, well maintained home backs up to a beautiful lush greenbelt. Surrounded by 3 parks, and super family friendly. Boasts 3 bedrooms, with en-suite in master bedroom. Inviting breakfast bar and gas cooktop for those warm family gatherings. The stunning entry rotunda leads you to the living room where you can enjoy the breathtaking lush views of the greenbelt. Community walking and biking trails, pool, playground, parks, and greenbelt. Walking distance from Sem Elementary School. Close to Frisco Square, fine dining, entertainment, shopping. WILL NOT LAST!!