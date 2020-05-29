All apartments in Frisco
11484 Henderson Drive

11484 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11484 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to Frisco ISD, home of Top A Rated schools!! This gorgeous, well maintained home backs up to a beautiful lush greenbelt. Surrounded by 3 parks, and super family friendly. Boasts 3 bedrooms, with en-suite in master bedroom. Inviting breakfast bar and gas cooktop for those warm family gatherings. The stunning entry rotunda leads you to the living room where you can enjoy the breathtaking lush views of the greenbelt. Community walking and biking trails, pool, playground, parks, and greenbelt. Walking distance from Sem Elementary School. Close to Frisco Square, fine dining, entertainment, shopping. WILL NOT LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11484 Henderson Drive have any available units?
11484 Henderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11484 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 11484 Henderson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11484 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11484 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11484 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11484 Henderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11484 Henderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11484 Henderson Drive offers parking.
Does 11484 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11484 Henderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11484 Henderson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11484 Henderson Drive has a pool.
Does 11484 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 11484 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11484 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11484 Henderson Drive has units with dishwashers.

